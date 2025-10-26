Budgets that grow Uganda

They must protect adolescent girls and young women by sustaining HIV prevention and treatment efforts

COMMENT | HELLEN DIANA ZAWEDDE | Uganda is paying a hidden development cost as young women acquire new HIV infections, yet equity-responsive budgets can cut infections, keep girls in school, and protect growth.

This is how it looks like in reality. At 5:30pm, a senior three student in Wakiso finds the clinic door closed; the clinic shelf was empty earlier anyway, with neither condoms, self-tests nor HIV prevention pills (PrEp). Tomorrow, she must choose between a test and taxi fare, seeking help or keeping it a secret. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old hairdresser in Kireka queues at the adult hospital for treatment, shoulder to shoulder with older patients from her neighborhood. There is no youth corner, no flexi-hours option, and no privacy. She turns back, promising to try again next month.

No wonder, the 2024 country HIV estimates showed that Uganda recorded 37,000 new HIV infections which is roughly 700 a week and about 100 a day. Among 15–24-year-olds, girls and young women accounted for nearly 80% of new infections reflecting persistent vulnerabilities. At the same time, the 2022 Uganda Demographic Health Survey (UNDHS) indicates that 24% of teenage girls have already begun childbearing while only 144,401 million female condoms were distributed compared to the 141 million for males in the FY202/2023. This reveals a huge unmet need and striking inequality in protection options for adolescent girls and women.

These challenges highlight the urgency of sustained HIV prevention and treatment efforts, especially for adolescent girls and young women who continue to bear the greatest burden of the HIV epidemic. Over the years, Uganda has benefited from a strong partnership between government and development partners, with domestic resources increasingly complementing external support from initiatives such as PEPFAR and the Global Fund.

International support remains central to Uganda’s progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS. PEPFAR, the U.S. government’s flagship HIV program, provides lifesaving ARVs to nearly 1.4 million Ugandans which is more than 95 percent of all people living with HIV in the country. USAID, as one of PEPFAR’s lead implementing agencies, has directly supported close to 175,000 girls and young women aged 10–24, helping them lower their HIV risk while also building economic and social networks for resilience.

However, donor funding for Uganda’s HIV response is shrinking, raising concerns about the country’s ability to sustain progress against the epidemic. Funding from USAID fell steeply from US$ 278.9 million to US$ 227.7 million in 2024 at a time when new infections among adolescent girls and young women remain alarmingly high. The outlook is even more concerning under the current U.S. administration.

In response, the Government of Uganda has stepped up with Shs360 billion in direct funding in the 2023/24 financial year and a further Shs62 billion mobilised for HIV/AIDS activities across ministries, departments, and local governments. Looking ahead, a dedicated budget output code for HIV/AIDS (00013) has been created in the FY2025/26 budget to strengthen lifesaving interventions. Yet, with external support declining and fiscal pressures growing, these efforts may not be enough. Health experts warn that the funding gap could slow down prevention and treatment at a time when young Ugandan women and girls who account for most new infections, need the greatest protection.

Even with shrinking fiscal space and declining donor support, Uganda can still safeguard progress by ring-fencing a small, people-centred prevention core such as after-school hours, scaled-up youth-friendly clinics well-stocked with essentials like condoms, HIV self-test kits, the prevention pill (PrEP), and antiretroviral medicines, alongside basic menstrual supplies that keep girls in school and the six-month dispensing model adopted and protected in quarterly cash releases. This could ensure that basics never disappear. Treatment schedules could also be harmonized with school programs.

When these investments are secured, girls and young women not only find protection but also feel safe and respected when they visit clinics, confident that services and supplies will be there when they need them and without fear of missing school or work. Classrooms will keep more girls in school, clinics will face shorter queues, and households will avoid the burden of repeated tests and treatments.

The impact stretches far beyond health—every additional year a girl remains in school raises her future earnings, delays early childbearing, and strengthens household resilience. By protecting the budgets that reach adolescent girls and young women, Uganda is not only reducing HIV risk but also safeguarding its human capital — the most powerful driver of productivity, competitiveness, and long-term economic growth.

*****

Hellen Diana Zawedde is an Economics-Graduate Trainee at Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG)