Buddu are Masaza Cup Champions!

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buddu County has emerged the champions of Airtel Masaza Cup after sealing a 2-0 victory over Buwekula in a highly charged final match played at St. Mary’s stadium Kitende.

The final was graced by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II himself, for the first time since the 2019 finals that were played at Mandela National Stadium.

Two second half goals from Marvin Kavuma and Bruno Buyaga helped Buddu to break a jinx of six years and win this year’s edition of the championship.

Champions Buddu kicked off the tie in high spirits looking for an early goal, with threats from Sharif Ssengendo and Geoffrey Gaganga but failed to break the deadlock until the end of first half.

On the other hand, Buwekula’s forwards also failed to break Buddu’s defense commanded by captain Abdallah Sentongo.

Buddu’s first goal came through Marvin Kavuma before Bruno Buyaga doubled the lead to help Buddu sail past the resilient Buwekula side.

Buddu was given a cash prize of 12 million shillings while second placed Buwekula was given nine million.

This becomes the second trophy for Buddu after winning the 2016 edition. However, previously Buddu lost three finals of the same tournament.

In the same development, the third placed team Bulemeezi was given seven million shillings, while the fourth placed side Mawokota was given 5 million.

