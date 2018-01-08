Tuesday , January 9 2018
Bryan White out on bail

The Independent January 8, 2018 ENTERTAINMENT, News Leave a comment 212 Views

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | A Kampala City  socialite Brian Kirumira aka Bryan White  was on Monday granted bail by Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court.

Chief magistrate Elias Kakooza ordered Kirumira to pay a cash bail of  sh10 million, deposit his passport in court and never to fly out of the county until this case is disposed off.

Kirumira spent Christmas on remand at Luzira Prison where he was detained on charges of  attempting to  murder his neighbour, a one Victor Bitwire.

Kirumira was charged along side a police officer Corporal Thomas Okot who is  attached to Crime Intelligence and  investigations directorate and doubles as  his bodyguard.

Okot was  ordered to deposit a cash bail of sh10 million before he temporarily regains his freedom.

Magistrate Kakooza ruled that the duo produced substantial surities and that the victim Bitwire has been since discharged from hospital  and doctors say  he is in a stable condition .

Prosecution alleges that on the fateful night of December 13, 2017 Kirumira while at his  home in Buziga-Munyonyo- Kampala,  the two accused shot at Bitwire who sustained severe wounds.

