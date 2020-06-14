Brutalized Makerere students castigate UPDF for dropping charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University students have castigated the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force-UPDF for dropping charges against the commanders of soldiers that brutalized them during protests against tuition increment in October last year.

Through their Guild Council, the students said UPDF has denied them justice by exonerating commanders who had been arrested and charged for brutalizing students.

Military Police Spokesperson, Capt Wilson Agaba, said the Military Police Brigade Unitary Disciplinary Court –UDC withdrew the charges against Capt. Richard Lubeera and Cpl Sunday Ocira because none of the students who alleged to have been beaten showed up to testify.

However, the more than 40 students who were beaten and their property destroyed said no invitation was sent to them. They also note that they were not aware that the trial had started.

Makerere Guild President, Julius Kateregga, said there is no record of a letter sent by UPDF Court inviting victims to testify. Kateregga added that students could not have failed to appear in court because they want justice.

UPDF arrested operation commander, Capt Lubeera and Cpl Ocira in November last year. They were dragged to Military Police Brigade Unitary Disciplinary Court and charged with Neglect of Duty contrary to Section 114(1) of the Penal Code Act Cap 120.

Lubeera and Ocira were released on bail in December as army court waited for a report about soldiers’ conduct in querying the protests.

Lt Col Richard Okum who spearheaded the investigations committee handed over the report to Military Police commander, Brig William Bainomugisha, in January.

Kateregga asserts that even Lt Col Okum’s committee did not engage any of the students’ leaders. Kateregga adds that even the victims were not involved and he questions the kind of report that was submitted without their views.

When Kateregga was asked on whether their meeting with, Gen Salim Saleh to abandon pursuing justice, he said that they met Saleh because he is better placed to deliver their concerns to the head of state.

Capt. Agaba said if students show up and record statements detailing how they were mistreated by soldiers, the offences that have been slapped against the commander will be reinstated.

URN