Bruised toes: Amuriat’s barefoot revolution suffers setback

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum for Democratic Change – FDC party presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat is nursing bruised toes as a result of heavy military boots which he says stepped on him on Wednesday when he was arrested in Gulu. Two of his left foot toe-digits are now covered with adhesive bandages.

Amuriat was arrested by the anti-riot Field Force Unit (FFU) police personnel in Gulu on Wednesday for allegedly defying guidelines that were put in place by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission to prevent the spread of COVID-19, even while campaigning. The candidates were restricted from holding mass campaign rallies and restricted to meetings attended by not more than 200 people.

Amuriat has been walking barefooted as a signature stunt, following events on his nomination day when he was dragged to the nomination venue in Kyambogo after losing his shoes in a fracas with the police. He has since then launched a nationwide crusade dubbed “barefoot revolution” in protest of the indignity meted against him.

He told URN that he has been walking barefooted in the last 10 days of the presidential campaign to show solidarity with ordinary Ugandans oppressed under the ruling National Resistance Movement – NRM government.

But Amuriat says that police took advantage and deliberately stepped on his feet as a means to intimidate and inflict unwarranted pain on him.

Susan Angee, a resident of Patuda village in Techo Parish, Gulu city West Division lauded Amuriat for being brave and enduring intimidation.

Meanwhile, Patrick Oola Lumumba, the Gulu city FDC chairperson observes that FDC is a force to reckon with, and continues to scare the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM government.

Several other FDC sympathizers in Acholi sub-region have condemned what they branded the inhumane treatment of opposition politicians by the police ahead of the general election in 2021.

******

URN