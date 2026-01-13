Britain’s regulator launches formal investigation into X over Grok

LONDON | Xinhua | Britain’s online safety regulator said on Monday it has opened a formal investigation into U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk’s social media platform X under the country’s Online Safety Act, citing concerns that the platform was used to create sexualised imagery of women and children.

In a statement, the Office of Communications (Ofcom) said it was deeply concerned by reports that Grok, an AI tool available on X, had been used to create and share illegal non-consensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material.

The office described the case as “the highest priority” and noted that it could block access to the service “where appropriate.”

If the investigation determines that the company has breached the law, Ofcom said it can require the platform to take specific measures to come into compliance or remedy harm caused by any violations. The regulator can also impose financial penalties of up to 18 million pounds (24.27 million U.S. dollars), or 10 percent of the company’s qualifying worldwide revenue.

In what it described as “the most serious cases of ongoing non-compliance,” Ofcom said it can apply to a court for orders to require advertisers or payment providers to withdraw from the platform, or to demand internet service providers to block access to a site in the country.

However, the regulator stressed that such measures would be taken only “where appropriate and proportionate to prevent significant harm to individuals” in Britain.

X’s Grok AI tool has come under mounting criticism following reports that it was used to generate allegedly illegal sexual content. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had previously said that the use of Grok to create illegal images was “disgraceful” and “disgusting.” ■