Brighton stun Man Utd to climb into top four

Seagulls enjoy 3-1 success while Spurs, Man City and Villa produce comeback wins and Fulham beat Luton

Manchester, Uk | Xinhua | Brighton & Hove Albion secured a fourth consecutive Premier League victory over Manchester United with a hugely impressive 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Man Utd started brightly and dominated the early exchanges but fell behind when one of their former players, Danny Welbeck, gave Brighton the lead.

Simon Adingra’s low cross from the right was cleverly left by Adam Lallana and Welbeck was on hand to score his first goal of the season with Brighton’s first shot on target.

The Seagulls doubled their lead through Pascal Gross, who netted for a second successive season at Old Trafford. Set up by Tariq Lamptey, the German feinted past Lisandro Martinez and then fired into the bottom left corner.

It got even better for Brighton as substitute Joao Pedro made it 3-0 on 71 minutes, before Hannibal Mejbri reduced the deficit two minutes later.

Ansu Fati nearly enjoyed a dream Brighton debut when he raced into the penalty area, but he was denied by an excellent save from Andre Onana.

An outstanding win for Brighton takes them up to fourth with 12 points, while Man Utd have lost three of their opening five Premier League matches for the first time.