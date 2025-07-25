Brig Gen. Opolot calls for unity among security agencies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brig Gen Alex Olupot Opolot, the Commandant of the National Defence College – Uganda (NDC-U), has warned that when commanders of the different security agencies do not work collectively, it risks the national security.

Gen. Opolot, who delivered a lecture to police commanders undertaking refresher and graduate courses at Senior Command and Staff College at Bwebajja, said national security starts with understanding that security agencies need each other in order to have a robust security architecture.

Brig. Gen. Opolot, who represented the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, emphasized the importance of promoting unity of purpose in Uganda’s security architecture.

“It is crucial to build a resilient security architecture, which includes ensuring all security agencies work towards a common goal. It is important to foster trust among agencies to enhance collaboration and strengthen security institutions through training and development,” Brig Gen Opolot said.

Brig Gen Opolot’s message of unity among security agencies comes on the heels of two shocking incidents where soldiers raided two police stations in Wakiso and clobbered police officers, including the commander.

Last month, soldiers raided Wakiso police station and ordered the Division Police Commander (DPC), SP Esther Kiiza, to remove the uniform. This was after she reportedly defied the soldiers’ orders to detain some suspects for unknown reasons.

The Wakiso division incidents came a month after Special Forces Command –SFC soldiers raided Lubowa police station along Entebbe road and clobbered the police officers, the station commander ASP Innocent Sunday, including civilians who were present.

Although UPDF claimed it was investigating the two raids on the police stations, no soldier has been charged in any court of law. Probably they will be charged in the General Court Martial once its operations resume.

Earlier on, Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission Chairman, also delivered a lecture of opportunity to police commanders. Byabakama’s lecture revolved around the role of commanders and their subordinates during electoral processes.

“As a commander, you must be well-equipped with sufficient knowledge of electoral procedures, processes, and laws. We cannot have a peaceful electoral process when your commanders are not providing the necessary security and guidance,” Byabakama said.

So far, Uganda has witnessed electoral violence in NRM primaries, which have left six people killed in Isingiro, Mayuge, Budaka, Lwengo, Busia and Sembabule. In other districts such as Rukungiri and Mubende, property worth millions was burned to ashes.

***

URN