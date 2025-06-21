Accusations of bribery, network failures as National ID registration enters week 4

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | If not checked, incidents of bribery, logistical failures, and poor internet connectivity in various parts of the country could affect the ongoing mass National Identification Card registration and renewal exercise.

The exercise, has attracted overwhelming crowds, long queues, and rising frustrations, creating opportunities for corruption and inefficiency. In Masaka, residents at some registration centres reported last week being asked to pay bribes of at least 5,000 shillings to enrollment officers in exchange for quicker service. It is now four weeks since the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) launched a countrywide exercise to enable Ugandans to update their details in the national database.

Sarah Nakayiza, a resident of Market Cell in Nyendo Ward, Masaka City, says that those unable to pay are subjected to long delays.

“Some people are even going back without being registered. When you compare the orchestrated frustrations, people choose to pay the bribe rather than wait for an unknown period,” she explained.

Masaka Resident City Commissioner Ahamada Washaki confirmed receiving reports of bribery and said his office is taking action to address the issue. Similar allegations have emerged in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, where individuals donning yellow T-shirts are allegedly acting as middlemen, collecting bribes on behalf of enrollment officers.

At the Nansana Division Headquarters and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, residents claim the exercise has been compromised. “You just give that man 5,000 shillings, and he helps you fill out the form and makes sure you’re served quickly no matter what time you came,” said Arnold Mukisa.

Dear @NIRA_Ug, You need to thoroughly supervise the whole process of renewing IDs in Kisaasi and other parts of Kampala. There is a certain form people are paying for 5k as they are renewing their National IDs. Isn’t the entire process free of charge? Please clean your house! pic.twitter.com/4jiiDRD0Dn — Erich Mboowa (@erich_mboowa) June 20, 2025

The mass National ID renewal exercise in Kisaasi,Kikulu Zone has today ended prematurely after residents lost their patience & started exchanging words with the Data Entry officers & their local leaders.The residents accused their leaders of sabotaging the process by allegedly… pic.twitter.com/qDaADWJdUu — Erich Mboowa (@erich_mboowa) June 20, 2025

Alice Nalango, another resident, expressed disbelief that such practices are happening in full view of law enforcement officers.

In Luwero Town Council, delays and equipment limitations are frustrating residents. Kavule Parish Councillor Emmanuel Nsubuga says the high turnout, slow pace, and limited registration capacity mean some people wait for hours without success.

Nsubuga added that enrollment computers can only process a limited number of people per session, and when the system stalls, the officers either pause or close the session.

At Luwero Sub-County Offices, more than 150 people were left stranded when enrollment officers failed to return after vacating the premises for a council session. Richard Ssimbwa, the LC3 Chairperson, said the officers had promised to resume work on Monday but never showed up.

In Kapchorwa Municipality, operations were halted for two consecutive days due to a power outage and failure of the backup generator. Diana Emma Chemutai, one of the registration officers, said they were unable to proceed without electricity.

“The generator is supposed to provide an alternative source of power, but it has not helped us at all. We are unable to proceed with the registration,” Chemutai said. In Moroto District, head of operations Susan Talep cited poor network connectivity, inadequate furniture, and lack of shade as major hurdles. She said teams often have to follow residents to remote cattle kraals, spending hours just trying to connect to the central server.

At Onduparaka Headquarters in Ayivu Division, Arua City, delays are being caused by residents who cannot recall their National Identification Numbers (NINs) after losing their ID cards. Eunice Etoru, the head of the registration exercise in the area, said staff are forced to spend additional time retrieving data.

With the exercise continuing in the coming weeks, residents and local leaders are calling on NIRA to strengthen logistical capacity, deploy more staff, and streamline processes to reduce corruption and inefficiencies.

URN