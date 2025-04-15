Breaking Stereotypes: More men join nursing

Despite historical biases, men are increasingly becoming a vital part of the nursing workforce — delivering compassionate care and technical expertise equal to their female counterparts.

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | Richard Masereka is changing careers — from driving to nursing. A former professional driver with Kira Motors, Masereka has enrolled as a student at Rwenzori School of Nursing and Midwifery (RSONAMKA), inspired by the growing global demand for nurses and his own passion for humanitarian service.

Masereka’s decision did not come without criticism. Some friends mocked him for pursuing nursing, a profession traditionally perceived as feminine in many communities. But he remained undeterred, believing nursing is a noble calling.

Resty Namenya, a fourth-year Nursing Science student at Mountains of the Moon University (MMU), observes that gender disparities in nursing stem largely from social biases rather than institutional practices. She notes that the introduction of nursing degree programs has helped bridge the gap, with more boys now taking up the course due to their science backgrounds in secondary school.

Namenya suggests that institutions should feature male faces in promotional materials to normalize and encourage male enrollment.

Numerous studies, including a 2023 publication by Frontiers in Psychology, show that male nurses often contend with social biases — being labeled as “failed doctors” or even denied the chance to perform certain medical roles. To counter these perceptions, nursing institutions in the Rwenzori region are adopting strategies like targeted recruitment and social sensitization.

At RSONAMKA, career guidance has become a key component of student engagement, aimed at helping learners see the opportunities within the nursing profession. Jonan Masereka, a clinical instructor at the school, says these efforts are breaking longstanding stereotypes in a region where nursing is still viewed by some as a female-only profession.

He recalls a 2022 incident where a parent withdrew his son from the school after learning he was studying nursing and midwifery. School administrators had to convince the parents of the profession’s merits, prompting the school to launch programs that highlight the vital role of male nurses.

Today, RSONAMKA has an enrollment of 536 students — 186 of whom are male. Jonan Masereka says this number has been rising steadily thanks to community programs that demystify the nursing profession.

Annet Nakawunde, Academic Registrar for the Nursing Fraternity Lower Level at FINS Medical University in Fort Portal, agrees that social stereotypes have long discouraged boys from pursuing nursing, with many taking it as a fallback option.

She says the university is responding by incorporating gender-sensitive modules in its curriculum to address the unique challenges faced by male nurses. Nakawunde says these interventions prepare male students for real-world scenarios and inspire them to pursue demanding specialties like intensive care, dialysis, and emergency nursing.

Daniel Tugume, a lecturer in the Department of Nursing and Midwifery at MMU, notes that male enrollment has steadily increased — thanks in part to the university’s outreach programs targeting secondary schools and local communities. He says offering specialized courses, such as mental health nursing, alongside affordable fees, has further boosted male participation.

Tugume and Nakawunde agree that gender roles in the workforce are evolving, with both men and women entering fields that were once dominated by the other gender. At MMU, Charles Ajuna, a student nurse, says the university treats male and female students equally.

However, he acknowledges that some male peers hesitate to specialize in gynecology and obstetrics, viewing them as feminine disciplines. Ajuna says clinical experience at the regional referral hospital has helped broaden perspectives.

Still, patient attitudes remain a barrier. Hajara Lubega, a radio presenter at MMU Radio in Fort Portal Tourism City, notes that many female patients feel uncomfortable receiving intimate care from male nurses, leading to exclusion of men from some specialties like obstetrics.

However, she applauds institutions like Aga Khan University for training journalists and civil society members in gender-responsive communication, which can help shift public perceptions. Lubega, who has personally received care from male nurses, says their compassion and professionalism should not be underestimated.

At Great Lakes International Hospital in Fort Portal, Director Gloria Mesiku is proud of her team of four male nurses, describing them as multi-skilled and reliable. She says the hospital creates a supportive environment that promotes inclusivity and addresses patient discomfort constructively.

Despite historical biases, men are increasingly becoming a vital part of the nursing workforce — delivering compassionate care and technical expertise equal to their female counterparts.

This story was produced with support from Aga Khan University through the Graduate School of Media and Communications under the Gender Responsive Reporting and Communications project.

