Arthur Mugyenyi is the new Director General of ISO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Arthur Mugyenyi the new Director General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO). He replaces Brigadier General Charles Oluka who died in January.

Also appointed today is Tony Kinyera Apecu, the new Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) while Former deputy Col. Emmy Katabazi has been appointed Deputy Ambassador.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW