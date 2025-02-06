BoU Money Heist: Case files submitted to DPP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has submitted the cases of nine suspects in the Bank of Uganda (BOU) money heist to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for perusal and legal advice.

DPP is expected to guide on which offences should the suspects face. CID has so far preferred abuse of office, money laundering and corruption.

At least 60 billion shillings was fraudulent paid out to recipients in the United Kingdom (UK) and Japan. At first, the act had been disguised as hackers’ handwork but CID was able to rule out this claim.

CID working alongside Defense Intelligence and Security (DIS) formerly Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) interrogated over 20 officials working at BOU, the Ministry of Finance and Accountant General.

In the end, the probe team zeroed on eight Ministry of Finance officials and an accountant general including Jennifer Muhuruzi (commissioner), Paul Lumala (IT systems officer), Bettina Nayebare (accountant), Mubarak Nasamba (principal accountant), Tony Yawe (senior IT officer), Deborah Kusiima (senior accountant), Judith Ashaba (accountant), and Mark Kasuku (IT specialist).

Irene Nakimbugwe, the deputy DPP Spokesperson confirmed that the case files have been submitted to them and they are being perused through with the possibility of being sanctioned before the end of this week.

“We have the files and we are reviewing them. The suspects can appear in court any time from now including before the end of today,” Nakimbugwe said.

CID arrested the suspects on Tuesday after they had gone several weeks dodging the appearance after they had been released on bond in October. A forensic audit by the Auditor General revealed that officials at the finance ministry altered the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) to divert payment details.

The probe team discovered that IT officers Tony Yawe and Mark Kasuku played a crucial role in altering the payment details which helped to replace genuine beneficiaries with fraudulent recipients.

The criminal activity started September 10, 2024, when a transaction destined for the World Bank for loan clearance was intercepted, and the payee details were altered to Boadway Tokyo Japan. The same trick was applied on September 26, diverting 32 billion Shillings meant for the African Development Bank to MJS International London.

It was unearthed that Yawe modified key financial files in the wee hours of the night while Nasamba helped to approve the forged transactions. Even though security measures to deter fraudulent transactions were in place, the fraudulent payments were successful.

The BOU team has so far been exonerated after investigations proved that they cleared a transaction generated by the Ministry of Finance officials. BOU was able to recover over 30 billion shillings out of the 60 billion fraudulently paid out.

CID on Wednesday searched the suspects’ homes in Muyenga, Gayaza, Kira, Munyonyo and they were detained at Nateete and Kira division police stations.

