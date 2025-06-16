Both black boxes of Air India plane recovered: media

NEW DELHI | Xinhua | Both the black boxes of Air India flight 171, including the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR), have been found, P.K. Mishra, principal secretary to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in an official statement late on Sunday.

According to the Hindustan Times early on Monday, the second black box found was the CVR, and the previous one was the FDR.

India’s federal civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said that the first black box was found on June 13, and the crash investigation report will be released within three months.

According to The Hindu, downloading and analyzing the black boxes may take four to five days, and several international investigating agencies have reached Ahmedabad to assist India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) with the inquiry into the crash that killed 274. ■