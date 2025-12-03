BOEING: Africa’s passenger air traffic to grow 6% annually through 2044

SAN FRANCISCO | Xinhua | Africa’s passenger air traffic is expected to grow an average of 6 percent annually through 2044, driven by a young population, an expanding middle class, rapid urbanization and continued investment in airports and connectivity, U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing said Tuesday.

According to Boeing’s 2025 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for Africa, the region’s commercial airplane fleet is projected to more than double to 1,680 aircraft over the next 20 years to meet rising travel demand.

Single-aisle aircraft will make up about 70 percent of the more than 1,200 new airplanes to be delivered during the period, supporting the expansion of domestic and short-haul international routes, the company said.

“Aviation is a catalyst for Africa’s economic expansion and intra-continental connection, building on industry growth we’ve seen across the region over the last 20 years,” said Shahab Matin, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East and Africa.

As African carriers expand their fleets and route networks, demand for aviation ecosystem investment and personnel will increase, Boeing added. The company forecasts a need for 74,000 new pilots, technicians and cabin crew across the continent over the next 20 years.

The Africa CMO also projects services demand valued at about 130 billion U.S. dollars to support fleet growth and operational resilience through 2044. ■