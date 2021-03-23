Body parts of killed lions recovered

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF) and the police have recovered body parts of the lions that were killed in Queen Elizabeth national park last week.

The lions were found dead on Friday evening, in Ishasha sector, Kihihi Sub County, Kanungu district. Their heads, feet, tails, hearts and livers were cut off and taken. Preliminary investigations attribute the death to suspected poisoning after eight vultures that fed on carcasses of the lions were also found dead.

On Monday, UWA, UPDF and police officers launched an operation in Rusoroza parish, Kihihi sub-county after the parts remained missing.

The decomposing body parts were recovered on Tuesday in Tukundane village by officials led by Hajji Shafique Ssekandi, Kanungu Resident District Commissioner, his Deputy Gad Ahimbisibwe Rugaju, Pontious Ezuma, UWA warden for Queen Elizabeth National park.

Our reporter also found decomposing heads bush under a mango tree. Ssekandi says that four heads were found buried while the other two were found hanging in the mango tree. Ssekandi also says that hearts, livers, feet and livers were also found buried.

According to Ssekandi, the parts were recovered on Tuesday morning at around 1:00 am. Ssekandi did not comment more about the matter saying that other relevant authorities will address the media later.

On Monday, UWA announced a shilling 10 million bounty to anybody who can reveal information that will lead to the arrest of the people behind the killing of six lions.

URN