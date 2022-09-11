Body of unidentified man retrieved from Luuka wetland

Luuka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga North are investigating circumstances under which an unidentified middle-aged man lost his life and how his body ended up in Bukyamata wetland, Bulongo sub-county, Luuka district.

The body of the man was first sighted this morning by rice farmers who noticed it sailing through the water drainage channels across their gardens. The police have since retrieved the body and taken it to Kiyunga health centre IV mortuary for postmortem.

Ruth Aliyinza, women’s affairs secretary in Bukyamata village says that the deceased is not known within their area. She as well as several other residents, suspect that the man was killed from another location before being dumped within this wetland as a coverup for the crime.

“We have a village register and we have since alerted all family heads within the area about the body, but none of them could identify him,” she says.

Busoga North Police Spokesperson Michael Kasadha says that the search for the deceased’s family is ongoing. He says police is also following leads on what could have caused the death.

*****

URN