Body of missing NRM chairman found in new pit

Rakai, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman for Kateera A village has been retrieved from a 7-foot-deep pit.

Yolam Rwaheru, 56, went missing on Friday night, prompting a joint search by the residents and family members. Their efforts did not yield results until this morning. According to Benedicto Kyeyune, one of the residents, they last saw Rwaheru at a local bar around 6pm before he went missing.

Yasin Mwanje, the Kateera LCI chairperson says they suspect that he was on his way home when he staggered and fell in the pit where he died. The men who were contracted to dig the pit had gone to check on its status following a heavy rain when they saw Rwaheru’s body. They notified residents who immediately invited police to the scene.

The police detectives from Rakai Police station retrieved the body. They searched and found a small bottle of Uganda waragi in the deceased’s coat.

A postmortem conducted at the scene revealed a cardiac wall rupture which occurred when he fell in the pit. The body has been handled over to family members for burial.

Joseph Kasule, the Ddwaniro NRM Chairman, says Rwaheru was a staunch NRM supporter but a habitual drinker. He further appealed to residents to cover the pits to avoid such incidents.

URN