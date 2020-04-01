Boda boda rider shot for violating curfew

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso police shot and injured a defiant motor cyclist in Kisimbiri trading centre. The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango only identifies the injured Boda boda rider is 30-year-old Vincent.

According to Onyango, the rider was shot in the buttocks on Tuesday night during the enforcement of the night curfew announced by the president as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Onyango explains that the officers waved down Vincent several times but he tried to knock them down and fell down. He reportedly grabbed a constable identified as Isaac Kabos prompting his colleague Stephen Wafula to open fire.

In his statement, Onyango says they have opened assault charges against the suspect who was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment as they wait to interview him to ascertain his real motive.

URN