Boda boda rider shot by police seeks compensation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Boda Boda cyclist, who was allegedly shot by security personnel has sued the government seeking compensation.

Joseph Musisi Bakabulinde through his lawyers of Kasumba, Kugonza and Company Advocates has filed his suit against the government before the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala.

Musisi contends that on December 11, 2019, Police Constable Simon Kweezira together with a UPDF soldier Corporal Eliphazi Kyesesa all attached to Nabbingo Police Station shot at him in the left leg and fled.

Musisi narrates that he was shot as he was being arrested on allegations of failing to pay 50,000 shillings he had borrowed from Fred Ssewaya.

He says that he was rushed to Nabbingo Medical Centre by good Samaritans before referring him to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

According to Musisi, he was admitted at Mulago hospital for four months without any assistance from the perpetrators and during his admission, he was asked to pay two million shillings to operate on his knee.

The evidence before the court indicates that Musisi later fled Mulago hospital after failing to raise the money for further treatment.

Musisi’s evidence further indicates that he is currently at his home suffering in pain and surviving only on pain killers which are very expensive.

It is further alleged that while at Mulago, Musisi’s motorcycle Bajaj boxer registration number UEO 901 T that he had acquired on loan on February 26, 2019, from George William Ssemwanga at 5.5 Million Shillings was also taken away due to the breach of contract.

According to the contract, Musisi was supposed to pay to Ssemwanga 70,000 Shillings per week until full payment but he couldn’t comply since he had lost his job due to the bullet injury.

Musisi contends that he tried to seek for medical help from his perpetrators and file a complaint at Nabbingo police station for the perpetrators to and complained to Police’s Professional Standard Unit but all was in vain.

The cyclist now wants the High Court Civil Division to compel the government to pay him special damages of 2.7 Million Shillings he spent on treatment and transport and also award him general and punitive damages, interest and costs of the suit.

The Registrar of the High Court Dr Alex Mushabe has now summoned the Attorney General to file defence on behalf of the government within fifteen days.

