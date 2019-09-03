Bobi Wine, Zaake receive heroic welcome in Hoima amidst tight security

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kyandodo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine and his Mityana Municipality counterpart, Francis Zaake have received a heroic welcome in Hoima town amidst tight security.

Hundreds of people welcomed the duo in a procession at Butema trading center about 5km from Hoima town on Monday afternoon.

The procession paralysed traffic for close to an hour on Coronation road when a team of security officers comprising of UPDF soldiers and Anti-riot police blocked Bobi’s convoy from entering the town center.

This led to a verbal exchange between Bobi’s supporters and Hoima District Police Commander, Christopher Katumba prompting police to allow the convoy to proceed to Hoima Boma grounds where Asinansi Kamanda Nyakato, the Forum for Democratic Change candidate for the Hoima woman parliamentary seat is scheduled to launch his campaigns.

The legislator and other opposition leaders are in Hoima to bolster Nyakato’s campaigns. She is facing off with Harriet Businge Mugenyi from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party who will also be holding her first rally in Buseruka Sub County this afternoon.

Both candidates were nominated last week. President Yoweri Museveni will be in Hoima to campaign for the NRM candidate on September 24. The Hoima woman MP seat fell vacant after Tophace Kaahwa Byagira, the former legislator opted to represent the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2018.

Electoral Commission has set September 26, 2019 as the polling day. By 11 am on Monday, police personnel had been ferried from the neighboring districts of Kagadi, Masindi and Kiryandongo to boost the team at Hoima Central Police Station.

The town has been a bee hive of activities since morning with both motorized and foot patrols in the areas of Hoima Boma grounds, Government Road, Coronation Road, Duhaga Roundabout, Kinubi and within the town center.

URN