Bobi Wine back home, arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President of the National Unity Party (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has been arrested and forced into a security car at Entebbe Airport soon after his arrival from an overseas trip. Leader of the Oppostion Mathias Mpuuga confirmed the incident.

“We set out to receive him today, but the panicky regime security could not even allow him into immigration. We follow up for his safety,” said LOP Mpuuga.

According to sources, security is driving Bobi Wine straight back to his home in Kasangati. This, they say, is to thwart crowds on the roads from Entebbe that were waiting for him.

Police soon after issued a statement.

“We wish to inform the public that the NUP President, Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert was successfully escorted by our security team from Entebbe to his home in Magere. He reached his home around 11.20am, and is with his family and friends,” Police said.

“Disregard rumors of his arrest by propagandists. Meanwhile, business activities and movements along Entebbe road, within Kampala and Gayaza, are flowing smoothly.”

