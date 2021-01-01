Bishop Nsubuga asks youths to refrain from election violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Luweero Diocese Eridard Nsubuga has appealed to youths to restrain themselves from acts of violence in the coming general elections.

Today, Christians from Luweero Diocese attended services in churches in which they thanked God for the year 2020 and prayed for blessings in 2021. The church services were held amidst observance of standard operating procedures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

While delivering his New Year message at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero town council, Diocesan Bishop Nsubuga thanked God for enabling Christians to end the year 2020 alive amidst the escalating COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

He however prayed for peaceful elections which are approaching and asked the candidates who feel dissatisfied with results to seek justice through Courts of law rather than using violent acts.

Nsubuga singled out youths whom he cautioned against engaging in riots and other violent acts during elections saying they may lose lives, sustain disability and leave their parents in tears.

Fredrick Makaire, the independent candidate for Katikamu North Member of Parliament race welcomed Bishop’s message but asked him to also advise election officials and other players not to rig the elections which may plunge the country into violence.

Abraham Byandala, the incumbent Katikamu North Member of Parliament asked politicians to accept defeat if they lose elections saying not every person should be a leader.

He condemned politicians who think they should win at all costs and they are the ones that incite violence.

Byandala is among politicians who accepted defeat and didn’t seek re-election after he lost NRM primaries to Gaddafi Nasur in Katikamu North MP race.

On Thursday while delivering his State of Nation Address, President Yoweri Museveni said that he had got reports that some people were planning to rig the elections and vowed to act against them.

Uganda will go to general elections on 14th January 2021 to elect the President and Members of Parliament.

URN