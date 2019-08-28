Mityana’s Kaziimba is Church of Uganda Archbishop-elect

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bishop Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu from Mityana is the new Church of Uganda Archbishop-elect. He will in March be installed as the 9th Church of Uganda Archbishop.

He edged out other contenders who were Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole Diocese, Bishop Samuel George Bogere Egesa from Bukedi and Bishop Alfred Olwa from Lango.

“God has raised me from a Hut to a state house, From Nowhere to somewhere, From Nobody to Somebody, from Grass to grace, and from shame to fame for the Gospel,” he said recently.

Dr. Kaziimba, 46 will take over from retiring Archbishop Stanley Ntagali who was elected and enthroned as Archbishop on December 16, 2012 at the age of 57 and turns 65 next year. Ntagali took over from Henry Luke Orombi.

Sixty five is the mandatory age of retirement as Archbishops can serve only for ten years and no more.

The House of Bishops, the body that elects the Archbishop, is comprised of all active Diocesan and Assistant Bishops. There are 38 Bishops in the House of Bishops.

The “Archbishop-elect” will be installed as the Archbishopon Sunday, 1st March 2020 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe.

Archbishop Ntangali is currently engaged in a farewell tour, visiting all 37 dioceses in the Church of Uganda to say good-bye. The Archbishop-elect will say farewell to his current diocese.

WHO IS BISHOP KAZIIMBA?

Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu was trained as a Lay-Leader at Baskerville Theological College Ngogwe in 1985 and posted to Lugazi St. Peter’s Church.

1988 – 1990 Kaziimba trained at Uganda Martyrs’ Seminary (Provincial Certificate), and ordained in December 1990 by Bishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo. He served as Assistant Vicar at Nakibizzi Parish in 1990 – 1994.

In 1994 – 1996 He completed his Diploma in Theology at Bishop Tucker College, and posted to Katente Parish as Parish Priest (1997 – 2000).

In 1999 He was then transferred to Mukono Cathedral as Vicar in 2000 – 2001. And here he was made Acting Provost of Mukono Cathedral by Bishop Michael Ssenyimba after his Provost Canon Matovu had been made Bishop of Central Buganda Diocese.

In July 2002 to 2003 He completed his Master’s Degree in theology (ThM) at western theology seminary, USA. In 2004 he was confirmed as the provost of St. Philip and Andrew‘s Cathedral.

2004-2007 He pursued his Doctorate of Ministry at Western Seminary USA, and also made a Canon in 2007 by Bishop Elia Paul Luzinda Kizito.

He became the 4th Bishop of Mityana Diocese on 26th October 2008 replacing Bishop Dr. Dunstan Kopriano Bukenya

COU Archbishops

1st Archbishop Leslie Brown, a British missionary and was the first Archbishop of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire (1961-1966)

2nd Archbishop Erica Sabiti (1966 – 1974)

3rd Archbishop Janani Luwum (1974 – 1977). Martyred in 1977.

4th Archbishop Silvanus Wani (1977 – 1983). In 1980, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire became a separate, Francophone Province, and Uganda became its own Province.

5th Archbishop Yona Okoth (1983 – 1995)

6th Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi-Nkoyoyo (1995 – 2004)

7th Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi (2004 – 2012)

8th Archbishop Stanley Ntagali (2012-2020)

9th Archbishop Kaziimba