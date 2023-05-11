Bishop Emeritus of North Mbale Diocese Gimandu to be laid to rest on Sunday

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The North Mbale Diocese has released the burial program for Bishop Emeritus Daniel Wanasolo Gimandu, who passed away on Wednesday night at COU Hospital in Mukono.

Bishop Gimadu, who served as the third Bishop of the North Mbale diocese, succumbed to pneumonia after spending a week in admission.

According to Bishop North Mbale Diocese, Rt. Rev Samuel Gidudu, a requiem mass will be held at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero at 11 am on Friday, followed by another service at the Bishop’s home in Mbale City.

On Saturday, the body will be taken to St. Andrews Cathedral Mbale for a requiem service and then transported to his ancestral home in Buginyanya in Bulambuli District.

On Sunday, the body will be transported to St. Matthew’s Cathedral Buhugu Sironko District for a vigil and burial.

Bishop Gidudu expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and all the Christians of North Mbale Diocese. “May the Lord comfort the bereaved family and all the Christians of North Mbale Diocese,” he said.