Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga Memorial School gets ICT boost from MTN Uganda, partners

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 380 students at Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga Memorial School on Bugala Island in Kalangala District are set to benefit from enhanced access to digital learning, thanks to a generous support of 20 computers by MTN Uganda staff and its partners.

This initiative, valued at Shs100 million, is the highlight of MTN’s extended “30 Days of Y’ello Care” campaign, aimed at advancing education and digital skills across Uganda.

The donated computers, accompanied by one year of fully paid internet connectivity, are designed to bolster students’ ICT literacy and research capabilities.

This initiative aligns with the government’s implementation of the competence-based curriculum, Digital Transformation Roadmap, and Uganda Vision 2040, underscoring MTN Uganda’s commitment to bridging the educational divide and empowering youth in rural and remote communities.

“We, as staff of MTN Uganda and our partners, recognize that education is the cornerstone of a thriving society. This is why we are here today through our ’30 Days of Y’ello Care,’ determined to make a tangible difference in the lives of the students at Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga Memorial School, empowering them to reach their full potential and contribute to a brighter future for our nation,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer at MTN Uganda on Wednesday.

“Access to digital tools is essential in today’s educational landscape, and we believe these computers will play a pivotal role in enhancing learning outcomes for the students here.”

In addition to the computers and enhanced digital and financial training on MTN Internet Bus, the support also includes a VIP latrine for girls, a water source, fruit trees, and a school vegetable garden, further enriching the school’s environment and contributing to sustainable development goals.

This year’s Y’ello Care initiative, an extension of MTN Uganda’s long-standing 21 Days of Y’ello Care program, was in celebration of MTN Group’s 30th anniversary. Now in its 17th year, this flagship employee volunteerism initiative underscores MTN’s firm commitment to driving positive change within communities across its operations.

Themed “Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow: Education for Rural and Remote Communities,” this year’s initiative, concluding on 30 June 2024, aims to address the persistent educational disparities faced by underserved regions across Uganda.

The initiative has also benefited other institutions across Uganda, including Kansanga Seed Secondary School in Kampala in the Central region, St. Joseph’s Aid Society in Hoima District, Western region, Ongongoja Secondary School in Katakwi District in the eastern region, and Ariwa Secondary School in Yumbe District in the northern region.

Catherine Kabasoka, the head teacher at Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga Memorial School applauded MTN Uganda staff and partners for the support.

“We feel blessed. We have received so much, the computers, the trainings, the vegetable garden and everything else…We are extremely humbled,” she said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our partners and stakeholders who have supported us in making this initiative a success,” added Mulinge.

“Together, we are committed to making a lasting impact in the communities we serve, promoting inclusive and quality education as a cornerstone for national development.”

MTN Uganda continues to champion initiatives that empower youth through digital skills development, including the MTN Skills Academy and MTN ACE programs.