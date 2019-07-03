Birthplace of Jesus removed from list of heritage sites in danger

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United Nations’ cultural agency-UNESCO, has announced that it was removing the place that is officially recognized as the Birthplace of Jesus, from its List of World Heritage in Danger – crediting extensive restorative work on Bethlehem’s Nativity Church, in Palestine.

The World Heritage Committee that is currently meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, based the decision on the high quality of work carried out on the church in recent years, including the restoration of its roof, exterior facades, mosaics and doors. The Committee also welcomed the shelving of a project to dig a tunnel under Manger Square and the adoption of a management plan to conserve the site.

During the meeting, which is running up to July 10, The World Heritage Committee meeting will examine 35 nominations for inscription on UNESCO’s World Heritage

Just last week reports revealed that archaeologists had discovered inside one baptismal font, or basin of holy water used for the baptism rite, a more ancient font that dates back to the sixth or seventh century.

Since the Second Century, the church, situated 10 kilometres south of Jerusalem, has been identified by Christians as the birthplace of Christ. The gospels of the New Testament of the Bible state that Christ was born in a manger in Bethlehem, in the reign of King Herod, to Mary and Joseph. The nativity is the basis for the Christian festival of Christmas.

While the edifice of a church built there in 339 CE was replaced after a fire in the sixth century, the elaborate floor mosaics were retained from the original building.

The official site also includes Latin, Greek Orthodox, Franciscan and Armenian convents and churches, as well as bell towers, terraced gardens and a pilgrimage route.

Inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2012, due to the poor state of the Nativity Church, it was simultaneously added to the List of World Heritage in Danger.

Others on the list include the Tombs of Buganda Kings at Kasubi, which was inscribed in 2010, Lake Turkana National Parks in Kenya, which was inscribed last year, Garamba National Park and Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria’s ancient cities of Aleppo, Bosra and Damascus, all inscribed in 2013, and the “Maritime Mercantile City of Liverpool” in the United Kingdom – which consists of six locations in the city centre– inscribed in 2012.

The 54 properties on the List of World Heritage in Danger aim to alert the international community to threats to essential characteristics for which a property was initially inscribed on the World Heritage List. These can include armed conflicts, natural disasters, unplanned urbanization, poaching or pollution.

The World Heritage Committee is comprised of representatives from 21 States Parties to the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

The current composition of the Committee includes Angola, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, China, Cuba, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Spain, Tunisia, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

