Biden’s foreign policy in 2021 causes concern over U.S. global standing

Washington, U.S. | Xinhua | The Biden administration’s foreign policy has diminished the U.S. global standing with “repeated blunders,” Fox News has reported, citing foreign policy experts and lawmakers.

“The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 drew global backlash after the Taliban swiftly seized control of Kabul,” said the report on Wednesday, adding that the botched withdrawal prompted some retired military leaders to call for the resignations of Biden’s top military and diplomatic officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

This year, the United States also saw its ties with its European allies soured as Washington made diplomatic history when France, its oldest ally, recalled its ambassador from Washington for the first time due to a controversial submarine deal, which France described as a stab in the back.

Meanwhile, tensions with Russia and China have also escalated during the Biden administration.

“Both sides of aisle say Biden administration’s foreign policy has diminished U.S. standing (in the world),” said the report.

Xinhua