Bible society celebrates 55-years of Runyakole/Rukiga bible

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bible Society of Uganda has today celebrated 55-years since the English Bible was translated into the local dialect of Runyankole/Rukiga. The function, held at the Mbarara Boma Golf Course brought together leaders from several denominations whose teachings are etched in the Bible.

The translation of the English Bible into the Runyankole/Rukiga dialect was initiated by missionaries from Britain led by Rev. Jim Stanley Smith in the 1950s. The first translated bible was released in 1962.

Uganda had the first full English Bible translated into Rutooro/ Runyoro language followed by Luganda and later Runyankole. The Anglican church is credited for being the first religion to have the first translated Bible in Uganda ahead of the Catholic Church.

The Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese Paul K. Bakyenga who is a member of the Board of Trustees at Uganda Bible Society, says that the translation of the Bible to local dialects helped the people understand the religion in their language. However, he says there is need for the Runyankole/Rukiga Bible to be understood by word.

Dr Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Bishop Ankole Diocese, expressed worry that Africans don’t like protecting ancient things for posterity.

Gender Minister Frank Tumwebaze who represented President Yoweri Museveni as the Chief Guest said that the president advocates for more translations of the Bible in other local dialects.

Moses Beigana, a Christian from Bushenyi, says that with the launch of the study Bible he desires to see that in ten years everybody owns a bible.

The Bible Society of Uganda at the end of the celebrations launched the Study Bible project that will help Christians learn/ study and understand the bible and translated it the more into the local dialect.

