Beyond Food: What Ugandans are really ordering on Glovo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | What began as a simple food delivery app is fast becoming a mirror of urban life in Uganda. New insights from Glovo Uganda show that the platform has quietly evolved into a full-service marketplace, reshaping how people shop, gift, fix problems and handle everyday emergencies.

While meals like rolex and fast food still dominate orders, users are increasingly turning to the app for unexpected items. During nsenene season, for instance, customers can have the popular delicacy delivered straight to their homes, bypassing traffic and long queues. Tech essentials such as phone chargers, power banks and wireless earbuds are also in high demand, reflecting how dependent daily life has become on mobile connectivity.

The platform has also become a go-to solution for last-minute gifting. Flowers, chocolates and curated hampers are now commonly ordered for birthdays, apologies and celebrations, sometimes within hours of the occasion. At the same time, practical needs are shaping orders, with hardware tools, kitchen appliances like air fryers, and gym supplements increasingly finding their way into delivery bags.

Glovo’s partnerships with major supermarkets such as Carrefour and Quality Supermarket have expanded access to full grocery ranges, including private-label products, at shelf prices. This has made bulk shopping, pet supplies and household restocking easier, especially for urban dwellers without cars.

Perhaps most notable is the growing use of the platform for health and wellness needs. Customers can discreetly order pharmacy items, including over-the-counter medicine, vitamins and self-testing kits, providing convenience and privacy.

Together, these trends show that Glovo is no longer just about convenience food. It has become a digital extension of city life in Uganda, responding to how people live, work and solve problems in real time.