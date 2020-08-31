Betis sign experienced keeper Claudio Bravo on free transfer

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Spanish La Liga club Real Betis confirmed the signing of former Manchester City, FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad goalkeeper Claudio Bravo late on Sunday evening.

The 37-year-old Chilean has agreed a one-year-contract with the option for a second season as the Seville based club look to rebuild under new coach Manuel Pellegrini after a disappointing 15th place finish last season.

Bravo was apparently a request from the former Manchester City boss after Betis struggled in defense in the 2019 campaign, conceding 60 goals and he will provide experienced competition for last year’s first choice keeper, Joel Robles.

The veteran keeper returns to Spain on a free transfer following the expiry of his four-year contract with Manchester City.

Although he began his time in the Premier League as first choice, a series of poor displays saw him become reserve to Ederson at the Ethiad Stadium, although he played in every game of this season’s successful Carabao Cup campaign, which ended with Pep Guardiola’s side defeating Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley.

