Besigye’s lawyers demand expedited bail hearing

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers representing detained opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, Obeid Lutale, have petitioned the High Court in Kampala, urging the judiciary to expedite the hearing of their clients’ long-pending bail application. The application, filed on April 22, 2025, has yet to be scheduled for hearing, prompting concerns over non-compliance with constitutional deadlines.

In a letter dated May 14, 2025, the legal team from AF Mpanga Advocates, led by managing partner Ernest Kalibala, stated: “We have tried, without success, to have the application fixed for hearing so that a physical copy can be served on the Director of Public Prosecutions. We now gather that the same might be allocated a date sometime in June 2025.”

According to the lawyers, the case was allocated to Justice Emmanuel Baguma on April 28, 2025. However, with the court yet to fix a hearing date, there is concern that the matter may exceed the 30-day constitutional timeframe required for disposing of bail applications, which lapses on May 22, 2025. The Constitution (Bail Guidelines for Courts of Judicature) (Practice) Directions, 2022, stipulate that bail applications must be heard and resolved within 30 days of filing.

“Abiding by the timelines is not optional for the Court,” the lawyers noted in the letter, also copied to the Acting Principal Judge and other representatives on record. “The application must be fixed, heard, and determined within the prescribed period.” When contacted, Judiciary spokesperson James Jumire Ereemye Mawanda attributed the delay to recent judicial transfers, which disrupted court operations and led to a reallocation of cases.

“The letter is addressed to the Head of Division and is dated May 14, 2025. I assure you that once the new Head receives the letter, he will take appropriate action,” Mawanda said, confirming that Justice David Matovu is now the Head of Division. “We reiterate our commitment to serving court users with respect and professionalism.”

Besigye and Lutale filed a second bail application last month after Justice Rosette Kania dismissed their first request on April 11, 2025, citing a high risk of interference with investigations and the seriousness of the treason charges. In the fresh application, the duo emphasized their permanent residences—Besigye in Kasangati and Lutale in Ssabagabo—and their willingness to comply with bail conditions.

The two have now spent over 170 days in custody on treason-related charges. Prosecutors allege that, while in Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala, the suspects sought firearms, logistics, and funding to overthrow the Ugandan government. Besigye and Lutale are expected to return to the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court on May 21, 2025, to be updated on the progress of investigations.

*****

URN