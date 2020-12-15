Besigye, Tumukunde, Muntu are useless, I’ll push them like a Wheelbarrow -Museveni

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The incumbent president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said that he is not ready to hand over power to former presidential aspirant Colonel, Dr. Kiiza Besigye nor to Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flag bearer Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu and independent Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde because they are useless.

Museveni who is also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential flag bearer made the vow on Monday evening while campaigning to selected party leaders from Kanungu and Rukungiri districts at Rukungiri municipal Stadium. Rukungiri a home of Besigye and Tumukunde is a well-known opposition stronghold district. In 2016 general elections, Besigye narrowly defeated Museveni in Rukungiri with 58,883 votes while Museveni got 56,425 votes.

The trio who all fought alongside Museveni in the 1981-1986 guerilla war but have since accused him of clinging to power and being a dictator. However, Museveni argued that he is always angry against Besigye, Tumukunde and Muntu who also call for his step down from power yet they have also done nothing.

Museveni wonders why they only shout at him to go yet they are aware that he has where to go.

Museveni says that Besigye, Tumukunde and Muntu only aim at angering him so that he violates laws. He says that his being in politics is not aimed at achieving his personal interests like the trio allege. Museveni says that he cannot at all give power to them because they have totally done nothing useful.

Museveni says that he has already realized that Besigye, Tumukunde and Muntu are useless because he pushes them like a wheelbarrow. Museveni says that he is still here until he gets a proper and useful replacement to push Uganda. He also asked the electorate to judge them by voting NRM.

Museveni instead defended Jacqueline Susan Ruhindi Mbabazi, the wife of former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi saying that at least she has helped locals in her home area Kanungu district to engage in large scale tea farming which is increasing their household income.

Kanungu District NRM Chairman who is also Kanungu town council LC3 chairman, Godfrey Karabenda cried out to Museveni over persistent power outages in kanungu that is crippling business and services. He also requested Museveni to intervene and rehabilitate Kambuga hospital that is in a sorry state.

James Ruuji Kaberuka, Kinkiizi West member of parliament asked Museveni to fulfil the pledge of tarmacking tourism roads in Kigezi as a way of boosting the tourism sector.

URN