BESIGYE: I will campaign for best candidates in all parties

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) Presidential flag bearer Kizza Besigye has said he will not shy from campaigning for candidates in other political parties, if they support his ‘liberation’ message.

In a wide ranging pre-election interview on the NBS Morning Breeze show Monday (video bottom), Besigye also accused President Yoweri Museveni of seeking ‘to unite East Africa by force,” questioning his plans to build roads in Congo, and saying that by accumulating huge supplementary and classified budgets for the Ministry of Defence and State House, the president is preparing for ‘War’. He did not specify what war, and against who.

“I am very clear about the elections. I am not just going to campaign for you because you are saying you are FDC. No. I am going to campaign for you if your message in the election is for liberation. If you are building the conscience of the population to fight for their freedom and their power. If you on a liberation mission, you are my candidate,” Besigye said.

In the interview he described ‘liberation’ as his Plan B effort to make Ugandans understand the difference between having power and offices.

“Many are fighting for offices. It can never work that way. We have always won offices in Kampala but have we ever had power in Kampala? The struggle in this country should be a struggle for power.”

“This is why we have advocated for defiance. We need to win power, and then power will give us the offices.”

Budget priorities wrong.

Besigye said that the country urgently needs to focus on what he called worrying issues outside elections. ” We are focusing on the wrong things, while they are doing different things, that is why I get mad at Ugandans.”

According to his information from the past year, sh685 billion was the classified budget for State House, and up to $3 million has gone to the defence ministry, which he said, shows the country’s priorities are wrong. “We are going to into war. We are going into war… you will find out” he charged.

He said that while the Housing and urban development budget for the country is sh260 billion, and sh830 billion in ministry of agriculture for the entire country, State House alone got sh200 billion for donations, plus sh685 billion in a classified budget.

He accused Museveni for saying he ‘will not go home’ as he first wants to united East Africa. “Yes he is going to unite it, by force,” Besigye said.

“He wants to take over the whole region. Why would Ugandans be paying for money to make roads in Congo,” he charged. ” We owe congo $23 billion. We have budgeted to make roads in Congo, do you know why?”

“We are engaged in and elections Katemba , while they are doing different things,” he said