Bell Citrus backs Joshua Baraka’s maiden ‘Into the B’raka Land’ concert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bell Citrus, the bold and zesty new variant among the Bell Flavours, has partnered with local hero and international Afro-pop sensation Joshua Baraka for his debut solo concert, “Into the B’raka Land.”

Set to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Ndere Cultural Center, this collaboration is a celebration of the new wave and marks a pivotal union of two fresh forces in Ugandan culture.

“Just as Baraka has twisted the rules of Ugandan music with his ever-growing catalogue of hits and ballads, Bell Citrus has twisted the traditional beer experience with a citrus-infused flavor profile, designed for the modern, vibrant socialite who enjoys their moments with a spark.”

The brand sees this synergy as a perfect cultural fit, with Bell Brand Manager Lillian Kansiime adding that, “the story and energy behind Joshua Baraka’s first major concert is exactly what Bell Citrus is about. He represents the very best of Ugandan creativity, and we believe such a great moment deserves a great refreshment. By supporting Joshua, we’re adding our signature zest to an experience, and we’re here to ensure the ‘B’raka Land’ experience is as rich as it can be.”

Since his breakout success, Joshua Baraka has redefined the Ugandan soundscape with Afro-fusion, R&B, and dancehall into a global phenomenon. Now, as he invites fans “Into the B’raka Land”, Bell Citrus is stepping in to ensure the vibe remains flavorful and undeniably fresh.

Speaking on the partnership and the upcoming show, Joshua Baraka shared his excitement:“B’raka Land has always been about creating a world where people can be themselves, and just get lost in the music. As my ‘baby steps’ turn into giant strides, I’m hyped to have Bell Citrus on board for this milestone because they understand that fresh energy. We’re about to create a core memory for Kampala, and the vibe is going to be unmatched.”

This commitment extends to crafting an unforgettable event experience. Aly Alibhai from Talent Africa Group provided a glimpse into what awaits fans: “We’re building ‘B’raka Land’ as a physical world for one night only. From the moment you arrive at Ndere Center, the environment, the energy, and the sound will be a direct reflection of Joshua’s artistry. Partnering with an innovative brand like Bell Citrus allows us to amplify that vision in a way that is both immersive and incredibly fun. Looking forward to Saturday.”

As Joshua Baraka marks his ascent as a headline artist with this “Into the B’raka Land” concert, fans can expect a performance featuring his beloved discography, special guest appearances, and an immersive experience that brings the world of his music to life.