Be happy with heavy deployment, police tells Bobi Wine’s neighbors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heavy deployment along Gayaza road, Kasangati and Magere village which is home of the NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi has caused concern among some residents. The deployment by military, police and plain clothes security personnel is noticeably heavy.

Some residents are describing the plainclothes security personnel as strangers whose origin they do not know. URN interviewed some of the so-called strangers along freedom drive in Magere near the home of NUP’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and they said they came from Entebbe.

Kyagulanyi is set to be nominated tomorrow, November 3rd.

William Kigozi, chairman LC I of Magere village claims he doesn’t know what the strangers are up to.

John Mukiibi, a resident of Kasangati town council criticizes the deployment as being in favour of the ruling NRM party.

An equally angry Badru Kagga, a neighbor to Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi shares the same anger and talks cynically of the way security is being handled in their village.

However along freedom drive in Magere, all is calm with the plain clothe operatives going about their patrol and observations.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson says that the residents should be very happy that there is security deployment in the area. He said the plain clothed intelligence officers are gathering information in response to what Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi, the (NUP) presidential flag bearer said that he would mobilize many people for a nomination procession which is illegal and should it be done, security has to be in position to deal with it accordingly.

URN