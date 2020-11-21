BCU board gets another term

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bugisu Cooperative Union- BCU board has been given another term in office.

Initially, the term of office for the board was two years, but Parliament this year amended the Cooperative Act and the term extended to four years.

On Friday, BCU members who attended the Annual General Meeting of 2020/21 unanimously voted to return the board members, whose term expired last month. The delegates were drawn from Upper Central, Lambuli, Sironko, Bugusege, Lwakhakha, Lower central Zone, Manafwa, Rusty and Bubulo Zones.

Peter Weduku from Bumayiza Primary Society under BCU, says that the current board has been effective and there is no justification why the members should vote for another board.

Emmanuel Sebunyo, another member says that several achievements have been registered by the board. He cites the establishment of the BCU radio for farmers, paying farmers on time and punishing BCU staff accused of embezzling funds.

Nandala Mafabi, the BCU Board Chairperson and MP Budadiri West promised to work hard such that the price of a kilogram of coffee returns at 10,000 Shillings. Mafabi told the members that the covid-19 pandemic affected the exports following the closure of borders.

Nathan Egume, the State Minister of Cooperatives urged the Bamasaba to sell their coffee to BCU rather than to its competitors if BCU is to grow.

