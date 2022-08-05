Bayern’s journey into the unknown triggering ambitions among national rivals

Berlin, Germany | Xinhua | Rarely a season start of the Bundesliga has been more eagerly awaited than the 2022-2023 campaign.

With the reigning champion Bayern Munich to open the show against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday evening, the German league seems ahead of challenging rounds of matches.

Despite having lost two of football’s most effective strikers Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, the league’s attractiveness didn’t suffer as Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt seem suitable replacements when it comes to international attention.

It seems common sense that Bayern’s new arrivals are going to help the league trigger increasing efforts on the international stage and gain attention as restrictions regarding fan numbers as COVID-19 measures have been lifted.

Most of the 18 clubs set up international travel plans to bridge a week-long break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and December.

After taking ten national titles in a row, Bayern might remain the season’s favorite. But with the Bavarians having to deal with a newly formed team rivals such as RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund hope for a chance to push the German record champion off the throne.

BAYERN

Julian Nagelsmann can’t stop talking about his excitement to manage what can be seen as one of the biggest transformations in the club’s history – the first season in decades without a traditional box striker.

The 2020 treble winner has updated its squad’s quality coming along with increasing in-house competition and the coach having to implement an unfamiliar tactical approach.

CHALLENGERS

Dortmund’s hopes ground on Edin Terzic ahead of their curtain raiser against Leverkusen. The Dortmund-born coach is expected to increase the team’s desire to head for titles. Despite the setback caused by the illness of new arrival Sebastien Haller, enthusiasm among fans couldn’t be higher as the club announced to hire a replacement until the French have recovered.

Leipzig increased its quality by signing German international David Raum and is said to be working on the return of striker Timo Werner from Chelsea.

Christopher Nkunku, recently voted Germany 2022 Footballer of the Year, is said to be in perfect shape and ready to score the needed goals for the 2022 German Cup winner.

THE STARS

While Mane and De Ligt stand for the top, Haller, Karim Adeyemi, and 2014 World Cup hero Mario Goetze completing the fraction of new faces. The move of former Bayern defender Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg) is causing further attention.

Werner, an established German national team force, is considering a return to increase his chances in the German shirt by leaving his bench job with the Blues in London. ■