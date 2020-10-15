Bat valley pupils, teacher spend first day without meals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pupils and teachers at Bat Valley primary school spent the first day at school without lunch.

The head teacher, James Wonyaka, says the school had no funds to provide the learners with meals following their return after a six month’s break.

He says that none of the 25 of the 72 candidates received at the school returned with a fees clearance bank slip.

The candidates pay Shillings 71000 as top up on the Shillings 10,000 provided by the government as capitation grant for each learner.

He says part of the Shillings 71000 is used to provide the learners with meals.

According to Wonyaka, they had expected to collect some money to cater for the meals today, which didn’t happen.

Emmanuel Mubiru, one of the leaders told URN his mother didn’t pack for him a lunch box because she thought they would eat at school.

His classmate, Simon Peter Atwiine also had a similar answer.

Naome Auma, another pupil told URN she had not taken anything since she arrived at school.

Wonyaka says that the school is expecting funds from government anytime.

