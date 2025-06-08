Bakoko Bakoru back to contest for Ayivu East seat

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Zoe Bakoko Bakoru, the former Gender Minister and MP for Ayivu, who recently returned from self-exile in the US after 20 years, has declared her intention to contest for Ayivu East Constituency in Arua City.

During her grand return home and reception at Onduparaka recently, Bakoko had indicated to hundreds of supporters in Ayivu that she would decide on her next action later this year.

Bakoko, in a surprise move on Saturday, declared her candidacy for Ayivu East, ending earlier speculation that she would be waiting for a presidential appointment after the next elections.

Geoffrey Feta, the chairman of the West Nile Parliamentary Caucus, occupies the Ayivu East parliamentary seat.

In her declaration, Bakoko explained that her decision to contest this time emanates from the request by the people of Ayivu East to save them from the deteriorating social services and that as a medical worker, she will work to ensure improved health and other services for the people.

Speaking in parables, Bakoko added that a” bird in hand is better than one in the bush.”

Bakoko’s declaration comes amidst two petitions by a group of people from Ayivu, under their umbrella organization Save Ayivu Initiative, demanding a district for Ayivu, while another group is advocating for the creation of three more divisions in Arua City before the next general elections.

Meanwhile, dozens of Bakoko’s supporters and agents who witnessed the declaration of her candidature welcomed the decision of Bakoko to contest, saying they will fully support her to win the primaries.

