Babukusu self-styled king thrown out of palace

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bulucheke Sub County authorities in Bududa district have broken into the palace of Joseph Washitwaya Kanyanya alias Wash, the self-styled King of Babukusu Kingdom and confiscated his belonging for alleged failure to pay rent.

Kanyanya reportedly signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bulucheke Sub County in 2016 to use the facilities at Shillings 100,000 each month. However, the sub-county authorities say Kanyanya had failed to remit the money, which has since accumulated to over Shillings 10 million.

On Monday, the sub-county chief, Anthony Wakoli Kutosi stormed Kanyanya’s palace in the company of residents and confiscated his property. Kutosi says they have kept the confiscated items at the sub-county headquarters and will hand them to Kanyanya when he shows up.

He says they have resolved to convert the place into a guesthouse to generate revenue for the sub-county. According to Kutosi, they recently surveyed the sub-county land but Kanyaya removed the mark stones.

Elisa Khawanga, the Bulucheke sub-county LC 3 Chairperson says Kanyanya has never paid any coin for using their premises and land.

Appolo Wamboyo, a resident of Bulucheke, says he wanted to rent the house and set up a hotel but this could not happen because it was already in use. Kanyanya has not yet commented as his known mobile number was switched off when our reporter tried to contact him.

Wilson Watira, the Bududa District LC V chairperson, says the district has no agreement with Kanyanya for the said land and house. He said there is no way a person can be given land if he/she has not gone through the District Land Board.

