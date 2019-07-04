Ayoze Perez joins Leicester from Newcastle

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Leicester on Thursday completed the signing of Ayoze Perez from fellow Premier League side Newcastle for a reported fee of £30 million ($38 million).

The Spanish forward has signed a four-year contract at the King Power Stadium to become Brendan Rodgers’ second summer capture.

Rodgers had been looking for a versatile forward and the Foxes reportedly triggered Perez’s release clause.

“I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started,” Perez told LCFC TV.

“The club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like. I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here.”

The former Premier League champions are also determined to keep Harry Maguire, with Manchester United having made a reported offer of £70 million offer for the England defender.

Losing Perez is a further blow to the Magpies after former boss Rafael Benitez left the club following the end of his contract, joining Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

Perez scored 48 goals in 195 games for the Magpies after joining from Tenerife in 2014.

The 25-year-old was Newcastle’s top scorer last season, with 13 goals.

“I think Ayoze will be a wonderful addition to the squad,” said Leicester boss Rodgers. “He’s quick, has a good eye for goal and he’s experienced in the Premier League too.

“I think he’s a player who will excite our supporters, and his style is one that I believe complements the options and quality that we already have here at the club.”