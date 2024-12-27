AU expresses concern over post-election violence in Mozambique

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 26 | Xinhua | African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday expressed concern over the post-election violence in Mozambique.

In a statement, the AU chief called for a peaceful resolution of the escalating post-election violence in Mozambique, particularly following the recent pronouncement of the final election results by the country’s constitutional council, which resulted in scores of people losing their lives.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved, he appealed for calm and urged the country’s security services to exercise restraints amid the violence and maintain law and order.

The chairperson of the 55-member continental organization also called on Mozambique’s government and all national political and social actors to seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis to avoid further loss of life and destruction of property.

He reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to collaborating with Mozambican stakeholders and the Southern African Development Community to end violence and safeguard constitutional democracy in the country.

On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council, the body in charge of constitutional and electoral affairs, proclaimed Daniel Chapo the winner of the Oct. 9 general elections.

According to local media reports, more than 100 civilians have died in the post-election chaos, and hundreds have been injured. ■