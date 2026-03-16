Atuhaire and Ssebugwawo win I&M Katogo Golf Series

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Moses Ssebugwawo and Charity Atuhaire beat a strong field of 192 golfers on Saturday to come out on top at the I&M Katogo Golf Series at the Entebbe Club.

Ssebugwawo returned a score of 56 nett on count back to win the overall men’s prize while Atuhaire returned 58 nett, the lowest score in the ladies’ category.

This is the fourth edition of this golf series. This year the sponsors I&M Bank will fly the golfers to Sun City Golf Resort in South Africa later in the year for another leg of the series.

Edgar Muzahura and Peace Kabasweka won the men’s and ladies’ gross crowns with scores of 67 and 70 gross, respectively.

Brian Katimbo, won the Men’s Group A with 65 nett while William Otieno, Albert Otete with 60 and 56 nett won the Men’s Group B and C.

The Uganda Ladies Golf Union President, Rita Apell, was the Ladies Group A winner with 62 nett, while Phionah Namanya with 59 nett was the Ladies Group B winner.

Top musician Apas entertained the golfers and invited guests on the 19th hole. The tournament had Flagship sponsors I&M Bank Uganda, with co sponsors being Johnnie Walker, Serena Hotel Kampala, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort, RwandAir, Victoria Motors, Time Cop Security, NBS Sport and Case MedInsurance