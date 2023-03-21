ATC Uganda hosts Women’s Day celebrations for its employees

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | In honour of International Women’s Day, ATC Uganda hosted a breakfast for its 45 female employees, to recognize and appreciate the contributions of women in the workplace.

The breakfast was held on March 17, 2023, at the Serena Hotel, featuring philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr Margaret Sekidde and former Price Waterhouse Coopers Country Senior Partner and governance board member Francis Kamulegeya as keynote speakers.

While giving his keynote address, Kamulegeya noted that girls are not supported in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) which makes it hard for them to compete in the world.

“If we don’t focus on this, we will have fewer female engineers,”

He also advised attendees to expound on their knowledge, be informed and go beyond their areas of competence.

“We tend to call girls soft and most times they take it literally. I advise all of here to learn new skills you are not comfortable with. That is what makes a strong woman,” he added.

Held under the theme “Empowering self and others,” ATC Uganda has this month, put a spotlight on every woman working with the company, encouraging them to recognize and uplift one another.

Dr Margret Sekidde advised women to respect themselves and their husbands despite of their stature.

“Be women of valour, be good to your men. A lot of women when they start earning more than their men, they become disrespectful,”

The event also recognized and awarded women for their outstanding achievements, highlighting the contributions of every woman working at ATC Uganda and awarding outstanding performance, with categories like “Woman of the Year,” “Best Mentor,” “Best Team Player,” and “Rising Rookie,” the awards ceremony will be a great way to uplift and encourage women to recognize and support one another.

In addition to its efforts to empower its female employees, ATC Uganda is also committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in its operations and advancing UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, which seeks to promote gender equality and empower all women and girls. To this end, the company has established an endowment fund under the theme “One Woman at a Time” to help vulnerable women in the community.

ATC Uganda has established an endowment fund called “One Woman at a Time” to help vulnerable women in the community, and as part of their Women’s Day celebration, they have invited their female employees to nominate deserving women to receive support from the fund.

ATC Uganda’s efforts to empower its female employees and support vulnerable women in communities through an endowment fund demonstrate their commitment to promoting gender equality and advancing SDG goals.