At least 117 die in flooding in Nigeria

HARARE, Zimbabwe | TASS | The death toll from flooding in central Nigeria has climbed to 117, Reuters reported, citing Ibrahim Hussaini, head of Nigeria’s Niger State Emergency Management Agency.

Torrential rains that hit Nigeria in late May have caused floods in the Mokwa area. According to preliminary data, 50 houses were submerged with their inhabitants.

Rescue operations continue.

