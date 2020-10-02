Aspirant thrown out for presenting school report cards for nomination

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has thrown out one of the candidates who was seeking nomination to contest for the District Chairmans seat in Busia due to lack of academic documents. The aspirant Wilson Wandera had not attached the required academic qualifications on the nomination forms.

According to EC guidelines, all persons aspiring for elective positions at the district level, are expected to present their O’ and A’ level certificates for verification, at the time of nomination. But Wandera instead attached his secondary school report cards that he obtained in late 1978 from Jinja Senior Secondary School.

Busia District Registrar Joan Aduru advised Wandera to seek guidance from Uganda National Examinations Board- UNEB, if they can consider the report cards then they issue him the required documents as per the given academic level.

Wandera started shedding tears upon his rejection and demanded a refund of his nomination fee of 200,000 Shillings. He added that his leadership experience is impeccable having served as a Councilor for 10 years from 2006 to 2016 and as a sub-county chief for Iyolwa Sub-county in Tororo District for 13 years in the late 1980s.

Four candidates have so far been nominated to contest for the seat. They include Raymond Ochieng, the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC candidate, Stephen Mugeni Wasike Etongolo, the National Resistance Movement- NRM party flag bearer, Geoffrey Wandera, the incumbent district chairman who is contesting as an independent candidate and Paul Boniface Oguttu, another independent candidate.

********

URN