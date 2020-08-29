Arsenal take Community Shield

✳ Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1 (Arsenal win 5-4 pen)

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Last season’s FA Cup winners Arsenal beat reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield on a day when 13 clubs stepped up their preparations for the new season.

With exactly two weeks to go until 2020/21 kicks off, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the winning spot-kick after Rhian Brewster had missed for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Aubamayang also scored a stunner in normal time at Wembley Stadium before Takumi Minamino’s first Liverpool goal sent the match to penalty kicks.

PREMIER LEAGUE