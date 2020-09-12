Arsenal get 2020/21 season off to a flying start

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed a hugely convincing win for Arsenal and gets their season off to a flier. Fulham looked good in spells, but that was as difficult a start as they come.

In the same game, Arsenal forward became first player to score the first goal of a season on more than one occasion. With his goal in the ninth minute of Arsenal’s match at Fulham, Alexandre Lacazette set a Premier League record.

The forward became the first player to score the opening goal of a Premier League season for the second time.

Lacazette had previously achieved the feat on his Arsenal debut at home to Leicester City in the opening match of the 2017/18 season, scoring after less than two minutes.

The Frenchman’s strike against Fulham was also the fourth time that Arsenal had scored the first goal of a Premier League season, putting them only one behind Liverpool, who lead the way.