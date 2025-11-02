Arsenal extends lead, Liverpool returns to winning ways in Premier League

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Arsenal extended its lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win away to Burnley on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side was off to a quick start with Viktor Gyokeres heading in Gabriel Magalhaes’ cross after just 14 minutes and Declan Rice doubling the lead in the 35th minute with another header.

Arsenal was then content to control the game in the second half.

Arsenal now leads second-placed Bournemouth by seven points, while the latter has a game in hand.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch helped Liverpool to a 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa, who had travelled to Anfield after four successive wins.

A dreadful error from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who passed straight to Salah, gifted Liverpool the lead on the stroke of halftime, and Gravenberch assured the win with a powerful finish following a corner.

Joao Pedro’s first-half goal was enough for Chelsea to win 1-0 away to Tottenham, which is Chelsea’s fifth consecutive win against its north-London rival.

Casemiro headed Manchester United into a controversial lead in the 34th minute away to Nottingham Forest following a corner, with the home side protesting that the corner shouldn’t have been given as the ball hadn’t gone out of play.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona turned the match around for Nottingham Forest early in the second half, but Amad Diallo saved a point for the visitors nine minutes from time.

Brighton returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Leeds United, with Danny Welbeck continuing his excellent season with an 11th-minute opening goal and Diego Gomez completing the win with goals after 64 and 70 minutes.

Crystal Palace got bragging rights in the south-London derby with a 2-0 win at home to Brentford, thanks to goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta after half an hour and a Nathan Collins own goal in the 51st minute.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ season got even worse when Ryan Sessegnon put Fulham ahead at Craven Cottage, before Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off for bringing down Josh King.

Harry Wilson’s goal and Yerson Mosquera’s own goal completed Fulham’s win in another bad day for Wolverhampton, who remains without a win and bottom of the table. ■