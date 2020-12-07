Armed thugs rob UGX 4.3M from money lender

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Armed thugs have raided the residency of a money lender in Kagadi district and robbed Shillings 4.3 million at gunpoint. The victim is James Kaija, a money lender in Insunga cell in Insunga Parish in Kagadi district.

The incident occurred around 1 AM on Monday morning. It is alleged that the thugs raided Kaija’s home and ordered him to get out of his house in vain. The thugs then broke the door and gained access into his house and placed Kaija at gunpoint. They ordered him to surrender all the money in his possession.

Kaija handed the thugs over Shillings 4.3 million. After executing their mission successfully, the thugs locked the victim inside his house and fired several bullets in the air as they fled from the scene and disappeared to an unknown destination.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson, says that by the time police received information about the attack, it was too late to pursue the thugs. He says detectives recovered two bullet cartridges from the crime scene as exhibits.

This is the second armed robbery in the region this year. In October, armed thugs robbed Shillings 16 million from a businesswoman in Kuhuna Trading Centre in Kakumiro district. The thugs raided the shop belonging to Margret Basemera and held her at gunpoint.

They ordered her to surrender all the money in her possession. She surrendered Shillings 16 million and her mobile phone to the thugs who fired in the air as they fled from the scene.

URN